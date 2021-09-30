Send us images of your kids and pets dressed up in eerie costumes for Little Horrors 2021!

Although Halloween is only a few weeks away, the stores appear to have been brimming with costumes, decorations, and sweets (don’t forget the sweets!) for weeks!

Halloween parties and gatherings will be in full swing this year now that the limitations have been lifted!

Whether you have a young witch, a darling pumpkin, a fangtastic vampire, or a fantastic mummy in your family, we are now providing you the chance to have their photograph published in the Liverpool The Washington Newsday. Jack’s is sponsoring this year’s Little Horrors picture special.

To commemorate Halloween, we’d want to see your children’s and dogs’ greatest costumes.

Send us a photo of your child or even your pets dressed up for Halloween, and we’ll publish them all in The Liverpool The Washington Newsday on. Please submit your entry by Sunday, October 31st, at 23:59 p.m.

Simply fill out the form below and upload a photo to appear in our special Halloween ‘Little Horrors Photo Supplement.’

CLICK HERE to open the form in a new window if you can’t see it above.

Liverpool is a city in England. Reach Plc publishes the Washington Newsday, thus regular Reach Plc standards apply: see the website for further information.

By submitting a photo, you acknowledge that you have read and understand the Little Horrors terms and conditions and that you agree to have your photo published in print, online, and on the Facebook page of the Liverpool The Washington Newsday.

Liverpool is a city in England. The parent/guardian specified while entering has full responsibility and consent for the named child, and has given permission for their child to be photographed, according to the Washington Newsday.