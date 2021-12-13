‘Selling Sunsets’ is a book about selling sunsets. Christine Quinn Suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) during filming Season 4’s ‘It Was A Lion’s Den.’

Christine Quinn is opening up about how “tough” the fourth season of “Selling Sunset” was for her.

Quinn told Cheryl Hickey of Entertainment Tonight Canada that while the program made the latter months of her pregnancy and the adjustment to becoming a new parent look smooth, she was struggling behind the scenes.

After giving birth to her baby boy, Christian, in May, the 33-year-old real estate agent, who married Christian Richard in December 2019, stated that she suffered from PTSD and postpartum depression.

“They make a joke out of the fact that I’m late for the show. It’s because I was having panic attacks and was terrified about something going wrong with my pregnancy “she stated

Quinn also claimed that the Oppenheim Group office seemed like a “lion’s den,” with her coworkers “pitted” against her, which she described as “very, really tough” to deal with at the time.

“The issue I was having was that everyone was saying things like, ‘Oh, well, you know, she’s so slim.’ She’s exactly like this. ‘She’s like that,’ says the narrator “Quinn remembers something. “However, I was struggling with PTSD on the inside.” She went on to say that seeing her experiences play out on the show was “very upsetting.”

Quinn’s son Christian was born via emergency cesarean when both the mother’s and the baby’s heart rates began to plummet and the umbilical cord became wrapped around the baby’s neck.

The reality star also stated that the show’s editing was incorrect and that not all of the episodes were in chronological order.

She claimed that after giving delivery, she was portrayed on the television practising yoga. The realtor, on the other hand, said that she was truly pregnant during the yoga scene, but that it was “edited from… the boobs up.” Quinn went on to say that the yoga scene prompted a lot of anger on social media, and that she received comments like, “I can’t believe you’re doing yoga two weeks after giving birth following an emergency C-section.” Quinn recently lambasted the “beyond f—king disgusting” suggestions that she faked her pregnancy since her delivery timing didn’t match what viewers saw on the show.

She noted on Twitter that Season 4 was shot over the course of six months, and that it took her four months to resume working out after giving birth.

