Selena Gomez Says She’s ‘Nice To Be Back’ After Being Cast In ‘Only Murders In The Building’

Selena Gomez discusses her new Hulu series and her comeback to television after nearly a decade.

The 29-year-old singer will play Mabel in “Only Murders in the Building,” which will be her first acting role since playing Alex Russo in the Disney Channel series “Wizards of Waverly Place” from 2007 to 2012.

During the Television Critics Association press session for “Only Murders in the Building” on Friday, Gomez expressed her delight at her return to television, saying that fans will be able to witness how far she’s come as an actress since her Disney days.

Gomez was cited by Deadline as saying, “I gave my life away to Disney at a very young age and I didn’t know that’s what I was doing.” “I wanted to do this because of the material’s degree of sophistication, but I’m not sure? I was only a child, and I had no idea what I was doing. “All I was doing was sprinting around the set.”

“Now, I’m simply like a sponge, soaking up all the wisdom I can,” she concluded. It’s also good to be back on TV, and it’s nice to be cast as someone my own age, which doesn’t happen very often. I’m really delighted to be doing this.”

The “Rare” singer also expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to work with comic legends Steve Martin and Martin Short, whom she refers to as her “two crazy uncles.” The trio stars in the Hulu series as strangers who share a passion for true crime and find themselves drawn into a case after investigating the inexplicable death of a neighbor in their building.

Martin and Short, Gomez added, provided an excellent example for her with their politeness and humility, and that they set a good example for her.

"They are very humble and kind, and they stick around until the very end. They've set a wonderful example for me. They've been doing it since before I was born. "I would consider myself really fortunate to have a career that lasted that long," Gomez remarked. "And I believe I just like the way they talk to people in general. I admire how they just show up and make everyone feel wonderful, and it inspires me to want to be and do more of the same. Plus, I'm a newbie.