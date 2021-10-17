Selena Gomez reveals her social media strategy that’saved my life.’

Selena Gomez has hundreds of millions of Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and other social media followers, yet she doesn’t have any of these applications on her phone for good reason.

In a new interview for WWD’s Beauty Inc. issue, the 29-year-old “Only Murders in the Building” star claimed that she does “all of my posts by just texting my assistant and the caption that I want.”

She currently has 268 million Instagram followers, 65.2 million Twitter followers, 36.3 million TikTok followers, and 29.9 million YouTube subscribers. Gomez, on the other hand, claims to have been considerably happier after she removed social networking apps from her phone three years ago.

“I say that because it’s a large, significant part of why I feel as healthy as I have,” the pop star explained. “I’m actually utterly clueless of what’s going on in pop culture, which makes me quite pleased. And while that may not make everyone happy, it has literally saved my life.” Gomez, who has been in the spotlight since her childhood appearance on “Barney & Friends,” has struggled with anxiety and despair. She’s also dealt with lupus, underwent a kidney transplant in 2017, and announced she’s bipolar last year.

The singer told the magazine that she felt “uncontrollable” since there was too much of her out there for public consumption.

Gomez stated she “snapped” and removed her accounts from her phone after realizing she wasn’t gaining anything from ingesting all she was getting from social media.

Gomez had intended to delete all of her accounts, but her staff persuaded her to maintain them. “I’m glad I didn’t,” she said, “because it’s such a beautiful way to keep connected, and it makes me happy to know that when I do go on, I’m just being fully honest and true to who I am.” Gomez has made good use of her platform, including raising mental health awareness. She’s also pledged to donate 1% of all sales from her Rare Beauty line to the Rare Impact Fund, which seeks to raise $100 million over the next ten years to expand mental health care in disadvantaged areas.

In 2016, Gomez surpassed her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber and closest friend Taylor Swift as the most-followed celebrity on Instagram. She stated at the time that social media was addictive and that she had been addicted to it.