Selena Gomez Responds to the ‘Ominous Headline’ About Disney Remarks.

Selena Gomez is presently promoting her new Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building” back-to-back.

The pop artist clarified her previous statement on her Disney career in one of her recent joint interviews with co-actor Steve Martin, stating that it was expressed in the “most light-hearted, amusing, jokey way.”

The 29-year-old singer joked about being a teen actress earlier this month while promoting her upcoming Hulu series.

She added at the Television Critics Association press session she attended with Martin and Martin Short, “I gave my life away to Disney at a really young age, so I didn’t know precisely what I was doing.” “When I was a youngster, I had no idea what I was doing; I was simply rushing around on set,” says the actor. “Now I feel like a sponge, soaking up all the knowledge I can.”

Several news outlets picked up the quote, and while some stated she was joking, others took it seriously, causing some considerable confusion among readers.

Gomez stated that the remark was a jest during a recent joint interview with Radio Times.

“No, definitely not,” she answered when asked if she was hesitant to return to television. I was on the lookout for a new show to work on. By the way, I’m also really proud of the job I accomplished with Disney. In some ways, it shaped who I am.”

Martin, her co-star, then added his two cents. He added, “I have to join in because I was there when Selena said that [at the TCA], and she said it in the most light-hearted, humorous, jokey way.”

“And then I see how it is read — sometimes they say she was joking, sometimes they have it as an alarming headline – but it was completely in good fun,” the 76-year-old actor remarked. Do you think I appreciate signing my life away to Marty Short?”

Gomez went on to say that she had a good time on the Disney Channel.

She said, “I have to say, I’m incredibly lucky.” “As a woman in my position, I was well looked after, and I’ve only had positive experiences, so I’m grateful.”

With “Only Murders in the Building,” the “Lose You To Love Me” singer will make her television comeback.

She stars as one of the occupants of an Upper West Side apartment building in this comedic series. Brief News from Washington Newsday.