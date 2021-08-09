Selena Gomez Regrets Her Childhood Decisions: “I Signed My Life Away To Disney”

Selena Gomez is returning to television with the new Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building.” Ahead of its premiere, the singer opened up about working with Disney as a youngster and what it was like to be a child star.

Gomez’s latest appearance on television was in the Disney comedy series “Wizards of Waverly Place,” which ended in 2012.

During the Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour on Friday, Gomez said, “I gave my life away to Disney at a very young age and I didn’t realize what I was doing.” “The degree of depth of the content is the primary reason why I wanted to do this,” she said, recalling her time “running around on set” on the Disney comedy series. “But when I was a kid, I didn’t realize what I was doing,” she continued. “I was just running around on set and now I just feel like a sponge and I take up all the wisdom that I can,” Gomez said. “It’s just it’s really good to be back on TV and it’s nice to be cast as my true age, which never happens,” she added. “As a result, I’m overjoyed to be doing this. I was only a child at the time. I had no idea what I was thinking.” Gomez will star with Martin Short and Steve Martin in the Hulu series. The series will consist of ten episodes and will premiere on August 31.

Three people who live in the same building are the focus of the series. Following a murder in an apartment in their building, all three of them become involved in the investigation and utilize their detective abilities to investigate their neighbor’s unusual death.

In May, the former Disney star published the series’ first look trailer, writing, “Everybody is a suspect.” In addition to the Hulu series, the singer will also provide her voice to a character in the fourth episode of “Hotel Transylvania,” which will be released on Oct. 1.