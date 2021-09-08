Selena Gomez Recalls Her ‘Orange’ Look Mistake at the 2018 Met Gala [Video].

On Vogue’s Beauty Secrets video series, Selena Gomez takes a trip down memory lane while discussing her Met Gala outfit from 2018. The singer of “Kill Em With Kindness” told a hilarious story about her “Orange” appearance mistake.

Year after year, Gomez has wowed audiences with her stunning red carpet looks, and 2018 was no exception. Her Met Gala attire in 2018 grabbed a lot of attention for a different reason. While getting ready for the event, the singer made a rookie mistake and applied a little too much self-tanner.

“Before I apply the bronzer, I want to tell you a hilarious anecdote about a little self-tanner,” Gomez stated on an episode of Vogue’s “Beauty Secrets” on Tuesday.

“I was getting ready for the Met Gala, and we wanted to add some color. So [I] used this tanning lotion, and it looked really nice and even,” the actress explained. “As the evening progressed, things became somewhat darker and darker.”

The Met Gala’s theme that year was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” and Gomez and her go-to makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, wanted to incorporate a warm, glowy vibe into her look. However, the 29-year-old singer claims that things swiftly changed as the night progressed.

Gomez “didn’t see” how dark her tan had become since she was concentrating on making a stance. “I’m at the Met Gala, which is one of the most prestigious and gorgeous events of the year, and I’m wandering around trying to appear as stunning as possible,” she explained.

She had already walked the red carpet by the time she sat down at her table. She had a chance to look at the red carpet images of herself inside the event. “When I sit down, I look at a photo of myself and I am completely orange,” she added, chuckling. “I was thinking to myself, ‘This is going to be terrible because I’m going to get eaten alive because of this.’”

Rather than lingering on the beauty gaffe, Gomez, being the sport that she is, opted to make light of it with a witty video.

She explained, "So I had my security take a video of me because my initial instinct was to get the hell out of there." "As a result, I'm sprinting to my car. I'm simply just carrying something to my car and then uploading it to the internet.