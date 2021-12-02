Selena Gomez Offers Some Advice For Getting Out Of Bed [Watch].

Selena Gomez opened up about the times she couldn’t get out of bed because of her mental health issues.

Gomez, 29, talked about her secret weapon for when she’s battling with her mental health in a video uploaded on Wondermind’s Instagram account. She stated that there were times when she struggled to get out of bed in the morning.

“I’m not always excellent at it,” the star of “Only Murders in the Building” admitted in the video. “I’ll just wake up and struggle to get out of bed,” says the narrator. When she didn’t feel like getting out of bed, the “Rare” singer grabbed her phone and dialed a number.

“First and foremost, getting up the phone and phoning someone helps me,” she concluded.

Aside from seeking treatment and support from others, the “Monte Carlo” actress advised individuals who are dealing with the same issue to take the time to get to know themselves and what triggers them so they can discover strategies to deal with it.

“I try to continually load myself with information of what I’m feeling and the triggers that occur to me,” she explained. “I think what helps me understand myself a little better is taking a step back and thinking about all the techniques I’ve learnt and attempting to apply them in my daily life.” That’s usually how I get things done.” Working out was also on Gomez’s list of suggestions. The singer-actress stated that she didn’t like it, but that being physically active helped her get rid of her anger.

She grumbled on the video, “I detest working out.” “It’s not fun, but I’ve recently started doing rigorous boxing sessions, and it’s really helped me get a lot of frustration, as well as simply energy, out, and it feels great.” Gomez has been outspoken about her struggles with mental illness. She introduced her new project, Wondermind, this month, with the goal of changing people’s perceptions of mental health. With her mother, Mandy Teefey, and Daniella Pierson, she founded the company with the objective of establishing “a world where caring for your mental health is democratized and destigmatized.” Gomez and her Wondermind co-founders were recently featured on the cover of Entrepreneur magazine, which she proudly shared on Instagram.

"Mental health is a topic near and dear to my heart. It's critical to have gathering spaces where people can come together and comprehend this.