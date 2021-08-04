Selena Gomez and her fans are enraged by TV jokes about kidney transplants.

Selena Gomez resorted to social media to criticize the Showtime series “The Good Fight.” The show’s most recent episode mocked the singer’s kidney transplant in 2017 as a result of her lupus fight.

A comedy streaming producer, played by Wayne Brady, asked Liz, played by Audra McDonald, to conduct a sensitivity assessment on one of his comedians in the provocative scene. This leads to a discussion about comedy and cancel culture between three characters from the show. Jay, one of the characters, wonders if there are any things that are off-limits.

“Um, necrophilia?” says the narrator. Jim responds.

Marissa responds, “No, that could be funny.”

Jay says, “Autism.”

Jim mentions Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant.

After this moment aired, Selena Gomez’s admirers were quick to react, with the hashtag #RespectSelenaGomez trending on Twitter.

“So we’re using Selena’s kidney transplant as a trend?” one admirer wondered. This has happened in the media several times, and it must stop. #RespectSelenaGomez.”

“We adore you Selena,” another fan tweeted. We are furious that you had to go through this. We adore you. SELENA GOMEZ IS TO BE RESPECTED.”

Some fans were offended by the jokes, writing, “It’s simply terrible that this concept would even cross someone’s mind, let alone be said on television.” We adore you! You are an incredible survivor, advocate, and warrior!!

Following the outpouring of love and support from her admirers, the founder of ‘Rare Beauty’ took to Twitter and Instagram to express her disgust with the joke, and she has “Killed It With Kindness” once more.

“I’m not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for TV series became a thing, but it appears to have. When one of these disgusting jokes is delivered in the next writer’s room, I hope it is quickly called out and doesn’t make it on air.” The pop sensation penned

After her fans fiercely defended her from “The Good Fight” joke and trended #RespectSelenaGomez on Twitter, the 29-year-old singer later praised her followers.

“My fans are always on my side. “I LOVE YOU,” she said.

This isn’t the first time a sitcom has attempted to make a joke out of Gomez’s kidney transplant. Scenes depicting students discussing about the transplant and a graffiti that read “Does Selena Gomez Even Have A Kidney” in the “Saved By The Bell” revival last November drew widespread criticism.