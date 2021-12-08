Selena Gomez Agrees To Produce ‘Mi Vecino, El Cartel’ With Univision.

For Univision’s new streaming service, Selena Gomez is slated to produce her first true crime docuseries. The singer and her production firm, July Moon Productions, have signed a deal with the Spanish television network to create “Mi Vecino, El Cartel” (“The Cartel Among Us”), which will be her first job as a producer on a Spanish-language series.

The assassination of Juan Guerrero Chapa, a former cartel lawyer and high-level cooperator for the US government, will be the subject of the series, which will appear on Univision’s subscription streaming service. According to Univision, Chapa’s crime “rocked a peaceful suburban hamlet in Texas and triggered a layered worldwide investigation.”

Following the agreement, Gomez issued a statement saying that the case grabbed her interest as a devotee of crime novels. “I was immediately attracted as a true crime aficionado when I heard the story surrounding the homicide of Juan Guerrero Chapa,” she said.

“Not only did it take place near my home in Texas, but it was also unlike any other narrative I’d ever heard.” “I’m definitely looking forward to working with Univision and peeling back the layers of his secret existence,” she concluded. Blackfin will serve as a producer on the future series with her.

Rodrigo Mazon, Univision’s executive vice president and general manager of SVOD, expressed hope that the arrangement is just the beginning of the network’s collaboration with Gomez, who previously produced Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why.”

In a statement, Mazon stated, “We certainly hope to do more with her.” “Selena Gomez is an apparent superstar — there’s probably no one larger — who is also passionate about promoting Latinx voices and stories. As a result, the match was ideal. We thought it would be incredibly interesting for everyone in the Spanish-speaking world and around the world to learn about it because it is a pretty gripping, thrilling, and strange narrative.” Following its merger with Mexican media conglomerate Televisa, Univision plans to launch a global subscription service in 2022.