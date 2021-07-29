Sefton Park will reopen the Palm House for the summer market.

This August, Sefton Park’s resident summer market will return to the Palm House.

After more than a year away, ‘Pop-up in the Palm House’ is returning to the park.

The Palm House is normally taken over by the market twice a year, once in the summer and once in the winter.

However, the 2019 summer edition will be the market’s first in-person event in almost a year, as the pandemic forced the market to run solely online during 2020.

A slew of independent traders from around the north have set up shop in the Palm House, allowing local artists, crafters, and creatives a chance to show off their wares.

Root house plants, baker Mon Petit Chou, and illustrator Christopher Walster are among the traders this year.

Along with the option to buy one-of-a-kind things, there will be food and drink available, as well as live music performances throughout the day.

The market will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 13 at the Palm House in Sefton Park and last until late.

The pop-up will also be held on Saturday, August 14 and Sunday, August 15, beginning at 10.30 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m. on both days.

