Today marks 125 years since Sefton Park Park Palm House originally opened its majestic gates.

The beautiful palm house, one of Liverpool’s pride and pleasures, has been enjoyed by locals and tourists alike for more than a century.

The Grade II* listed, three-tiered glass conservatory palm house first opened on October 5, 1896, and is known for its exquisite flora and potential to turn into a breathtaking wedding location.

Henry Yates Thompson, the grandnephew of Princes Park’s founder, gave the city the “big conservatory” in 1896 as a present.

The Palm House, designed by Glasgow firm Mackenzie & Moncur in the style of Paxton’s glass homes, cost £12,000 to build and was originally furnished with a wonderful collection of exotic plants.

Inside the Palm House, there were nine marble statues and a marble seat, with eight more bronze, marble statues by Charalliand (1858-1921) exhibited on plinths around the perimeter.

The Palm House was a famous tourist destination until May 1941, when a bomb exploded nearby, shattering the glass.

The Palm House was “camouflaged” before the start of World War 2 because it was feared that the glass would reflect moonlight and act as a guide for airplanes.

On the outside of the building, matte oil paint was utilized, grey pathways were painted over the dome, and the rest was painted green to mix in with the surrounding parks.

It was reglazed in 1950 at a cost of £6,163 and remained popular with the public until the end of the 1980s.

Following these years, several attempts were undertaken to save the Palm House from dereliction.

The most recent and most successful effort to rescue Sefton Park Palm House began in the spring of 1992, with the goal of ensuring that this gem would be preserved for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. A total of £35,000 was raised.

The Palm House was re-opened 20 years ago in 2001, with significant help from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, and is still open for the community to enjoy, as Henry Yates-Thompson planned 125 years ago.

