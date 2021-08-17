Sefton Council has fired ten employees in the last two years.

A freedom of information request found that dozens of Sefton Council employees have been suspended from work and ten have been fired in the last two years due to disciplinary issues.

In accordance with the council’s disciplinary process, 24 members of staff have been suspended since the beginning of 2019.

Eight of them were later rehired, while the other ten were fired from the council.

Sefton Council refused to reveal how many of the remaining six were still suspended and how many had resigned in response to a freedom of information request from The Washington Newsday, claiming the numbers were so small that the information could help identify individuals and thus violate the Data Protection Act.

Officers suggested only one member of staff was still suspended from duties at a meeting of the council’s Audit and Governance Committee in June this year.

The queries concerning suspended employees came after claims earlier this year that six senior officers had been suspended on full pay, costing the council nearly £1 million, according to Conservative councillor Sir Ron Watson.

The council stated that it did not “recognize” Cllr Watson’s figure. A recent freedom of information request found that 32 council employees were suspended for a total of £177,676 between April 2016 and July 2018.

Since January 2019, the reasons for worker suspensions and dismissals have remained unknown.

“Sefton Council has clear protocols and guidelines for conduct in the workplace, which apply to all of the authority’s centrally hired 4,500-plus staff,” a council spokesperson said. When new employees join the authority, they are informed.

“Disciplinary actions, which may include suspension and dismissal in some situations once all procedures have been followed, are a part of this process.

“As with other organizations, some individuals choose not to follow the policies in place, and we are confident that our thorough procedure has discovered and handled with that tiny number, which represents around half of one percent of our whole workforce, over the previous two and a half years.”