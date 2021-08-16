Seeking Asylum (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations) Episode 212 Spoilers

Amado and Kashin Koji’s genuine motives have been revealed. Amado declares his intention to crush Jigen. However, it is no easy task, and in Episode 212 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations,” Amado appears to have a strategy. “Amado’s Defection” is the title of the new episode.

Amado reveals they have a secret weapon in the official preview trailer for “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 212, and it’s because Kashin Koji was able to retrieve important data in Hidden Leaf Village.

Because they are up against a powerful opponent named Jigen, Amado believes it is critical for them to acquire as many secret weapons as possible. The reason Amado is stabbing Jigen in the back will most likely be revealed in the next episode.

Abdul Zoldyck, a Twitter user, released the summary for “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 212, stating Amado has kidnapped Shikadai and plans to use him as a bargaining chip.

In the Hidden Leaf Village, Amado is seeking refuge. It’s unclear whether Naruto will let him into the town and reside there.

“Amado has caught Shikadai and is negotiating with the Village of Konohagakure for his asylum!”

Chou-Chou, Yamanaka Inojin, and Nara Shikadai determined to solve the intruder’s case in the previous episode. They learned of a thief who broke into the archives and stole vital information on the Shonin.

Chou-Chou, Inojin, and Shikadai later discovered the blueprints for the archives in an abandoned tower. They ran into Lord Sixth – Kakashi after exiting the tower.

Chou-Chou and his companions teamed forces with Kakashi to track down the criminal.

Yuuko Sanpei plays Boruto Uzumaki, Noriaki Sugiyama plays Sasuke Uchiha, Kokoro Kikuchi plays Sarada Uchiha, Ryuuichi Kijima plays Mitsuki, Junko Takeuchi plays Naruto Uzumaki, Chiharu Sawashiro plays Hiruga, Hidenori Takahashi plays Konohamaru Sarutobi, Shoutarou Morikubo plays Shika

Episode 212 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” will air on Sunday. The episodes are available to watch on Crunchyroll.