‘Secrets of Playboy’: Holly Madison and Sondra Theodore Reveal How Playboy’s Girls Were Treated [Watch]

In the A&E network’s docuseries “Secrets of Playboy,” Holly Madison and Sondra Theodore opened up about their lives as playmates in Hugh Hefner’s Playboy home, revealing how ladies were treated behind closed doors and the heavy usage of narcotics for sex.

Madison said in the one-minute, 40-second video posted to YouTube on Tuesday that she felt like she was “in the circle of horrible things” and that she didn’t want it to continue.

Madison described how she was compelled to dress like the other girls in the estate in the video. “Under that pressure and being made to feel like I had to look exactly like everyone else,” she added, “I kind of broke down.”

Six months after moving into the mansion, the model remarked that she cut her hair short. The new hairstyle, however, did not go down well with Hefner, who allegedly yelled at Madison.

Madison said, “I came back with short hair and he flipped out on me.” “He was yelling at me, saying it made me appear old, hard, and cheap,” she added. On the same day, Theodore mentioned how heavy drugs, particularly Quaaludes, were used for intercourse in the mansion.

Theodore, who lived in the estate from 1976 to 1981, remarked, “Hef pretended that he wasn’t involved in any heavy drug use at the mansion, but it was just a lie.” “Quaaludes were utilized for sex down the line.” She went on to say that the medications were so powerful that they only needed half of them, and that if they took two, they would pass out.

“Normally, you only take half of a Quaalude.” “However, if you took two, you’d pass out,” revealed the 64-year-old model. “There was such a seduction, and males understood that if they offered them a Quaalude, they could convince them to do just about anything they wanted.” Lisa Loving Barrett, Hefner’s assistant, admitted in the video that the magazine’s owner used to drug women. “We used to call quaaludes leg-spreaders.” “That was their whole goal,” Barrett explained. “They were a necessary evil to the partying, if you will.” The playboy mansion’s truth is explored in “Secrets of Playboy.” On January 24, 2022, A&E will premiere the docuseries.