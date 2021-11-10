Season Two of ‘Squid Game’: The Director and Creator Address Rumors Of A Second Season

The second season of “Squid Game” has been ordered. Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show’s creator and director, announced the next season at a red-carpet event on Monday night.

Netflix’s most popular series is “Squid Game.” Many viewers were left wondering if “Squid Game” would continue after the last episode.

“There has been a lot of pressure, a lot of demand, and a lot of love for a second season.” So it’s almost as if you don’t give us an option! In an interview with the Associated Press, Hwang said, “But I will say there will be a second season.”

"Right now, it's in my head." "Right now, I'm in the planning stages," he added.

Hwang did not give any details about the upcoming season.

“I believe it is too early to speculate on when and how that will occur. So I’ll make a pledge to you… “Gi-hun will return, and he will accomplish something good for the world,” Hwang predicted.

“Squid Game” is a nine-episode South Korean survival drama.

The first season premiered on September 17 and was seen by over 111 million people.

At a #SquidGame Q&A in Hollywood, Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, and Park Hae-soo pose together.