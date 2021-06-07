Season 9 Rampart Pick Rate is Abysmal, and Dev Claims Inaccuracy

With the addition of Valkyrie and Arena mode, as well as several legends adjustments, Apex Legends Season 9 has completely transformed the game – now the Season 9 pick rates are out, and Octane is crushing it as Rampart falls to the bottom. However, Respawn Entertainment has teased some impending balance changes to certain legends, notably Rampart, that might be game-changers.

Players in Apex Legends Season 9 may have observed an increase in Octane players in recent matches. They may have also seen an increase in the amount of players who have increased their sprint speeds in order to dash into the middle of a squad and die alone, but that’s a topic for another day.

Apex Legends Status has published a list of Apex Legends Season 9 pick rates based on a sample size of nearly 4.8 million players, with Octane having the highest pick rate of 14.5 percent. It’s quite impressive.

The other end of the spectrum, on the other hand, is a little concerning. Rampart is in last place, with a pick rate of only 1.6 percent — awful. Crypto just ekes out a 1.7 percent lead over Rampart, and Wattson comes in third with 2.1 percent.

Wraith and Bloodhound, however, are in second and third position, with 13 percent and 11.7 percent, respectively. Of course, it’s important to realize that pick rate does not always imply viability or power. It could just be that one character’s equipment is more enjoyable to play with than another’s.

Even if such is the case, developers should be aware of the situation. It’s a negative sign if certain characters aren’t as enjoyable to play as others. If it’s a problem of balance, on the other hand, that’s also a poor indicator. Overall, such a large gap in Apex Legends Season 9 select rates shows that something is wrong.

