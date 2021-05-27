Season 9 of ‘Dexter’ Has a New Teaser Dexter Isn’t the Same Character Fans Used to Know

Season 9 of Dexter has fans excited. Since the original finale aired in 2013, viewers haven’t seen Dexter Morgan, the show’s main character. Dexter was a recluse character in the original series. He wasn’t exactly social or extroverted, despite having a career, his sister Debra Morgan, and multiple romances. Now, a new teaser for the Dexter revival reveals that the character may not be the same in the remake.

For Dexter, it’s a whole new universe.

Dexter had just killed his sister by turning off her life support and throwing her body into the water when we last saw him. He then pretended to die and went to work as a lumberjack in Oregon.

The official logline for the revival says, “Set 10 years after Dexter Morgan went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the revival sees the character now living under an assumed name in a world apart from Miami.”

Dexter will have relocated in the remake. In Oregon, things don’t seem to be picking up for him. Instead, the guy now resides in Iron Lake, New York, a small town. The move was made so that Dexter could control his need to kill, according to showrunner Clyde Phillips.

He’s merely a soul with decent intentions.

When #Dexter returns to SHOWTIME this Fall, see what he’s been up to. https://twitter.com/Bh8UC83qn0/Bh8UC83qn0/Bh8UC83qn0/Bh8UC

April 29, 2021 — SHOWTIME (@Showtime)

Season 9 of ‘Dexter’: Who Will Return and Who Will Join the Show?

Phillips described Iron Lake as “a place where there’s less temptation, so he can strive to be upstand” on The Adam Ferrara Podcast. People who deserve to die, however, cross his way once more. He has to do something about it.”

Dexter is no longer the same person.

Jim Lindsay is Dexter’s alter ego in Dexter Season 9. In a new preview for the upcoming season, it’s evident that Jim and Dexter have… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.