Season 8 of ‘Southern Charm’ will feature Naomie Olindo, according to reports.

Naomie Olindo will be returning to “Southern Charm” after a two-season absence.

After departing the show during its sixth season, Olindo, 29, is returning for Season 8 of “Southern Charm.” Despite her comeback, viewers may not see her on a daily basis.

Naomie will be on the show, but not as a full-time cast member, according to an unnamed source who spoke to Us Weekly. “On the program, her character is more of a friend.”

The cast of “Southern Charm” is overjoyed to have her back on the show. They’ve already reunited because filming for the next season began last week.

“She’s thrilled to be returning, even if it’s only part-time,” the source continued. “Now that she’s single, it’ll be intriguing to see her back on.”

Metul Shah and Olindo recently divorced. They split up in July, only weeks after she relocated to New York City to be with him. She hinted at Shah’s suspected adultery in a social media post.

After news of their breakup made headlines, she posted on her Instagram Story, “Nothing will be worse than losing my father, but this is a close second.” “Betrayal is never easy for anyone, and I sincerely apologize to anyone else who has received those heinous messages.”

“I’m quite certain I’ll regret sharing this tomorrow,” she said, “but so many of you have reached out to say you’re in similar pain.” I’m very sorry.”

With People, her representative Paul Desisto announced her breakup from Shah. They are no longer together, according to Desisto, and she has already returned to Charleston following her brief stay in New York.

Prior to dating Shah, Olindo was married to Craig Conover, her co-star on “Southern Charm.” She recently expressed her delight at his success.

When a netizen commented on her selfie, “I wonder how she feels knowing [that]Craig’s a total success,” Olindo revealed her views regarding Conover’s achievement.

“She feels fantastic and is ecstatic for him!” Olindo was the one who responded.

Conover started his own law company and a Sewing Down South boutique earlier this year. One of the most enjoyable aspects of launching a business, according to the 32-year-old lawyer, is spreading optimism and doing what one wants to do.