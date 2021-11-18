Season 7 of ‘I Am Jazz’: Why Jazz Jennings Deferred College.

Season 7 of “I Am Jazz,” which has been on TLC for roughly a year and a half, will provide fans answers to what’s been going on in Jazz Jennings’ life for the previous two years.

TLC’s official trailer, which was published earlier this month, wasted no time in tackling one of the most intriguing aspects of the trans activist’s life right now: her decision to postpone college.

Jazz, 21, was ready to move forward by enrolling in college after undergoing her gender confirmation surgery in Season 5. She was accepted to both Harvard University and Pomona College, but chose Harvard University over Pomona College.

Jazz, on the other hand, elected to postpone starting college until the last minute in Season 6. She stated that she needed a gap year to work on herself, and the latest installment’s teaser provides some insight into why Jazz opted to postpone her education.

At the start of the trailer, Jazz can be heard narrating, “Two years ago, I was on my way to one of the best institutions in the world, but I was actually dealing tremendously with mental health concerns.”

The reality star went on to add that, as a result of her emotional issues, she began binge eating, which caused her to gain weight. Jazz stated that she gained about 100 pounds overall as the trailer zoomed in on a weighing scale.

Season 6 was really shot in 2019, therefore Jazz decided to postpone her studies throughout that year. According to Distractify, she announced at the time that she was taking some time off to “refocus and recenter to be the strongest version of myself.”

When Jazz was ready to start college, she announced to her supporters on social media in February 2020 that she was finally going to Harvard. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and she had to postpone her academic goals once more.

Season 7 will, according to the trailer, focus more on Jazz’s weight loss quest while she is still not in college. Jazz, on the other hand, will have to cope with fat-shaming from her own family along the route after gaining a lot of weight in recent years.

“I am subjected to fat shaming by my relatives.” In the trailer, she said, “It makes me feel incredibly ashamed.”

