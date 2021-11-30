Season 7 of ‘I Am Jazz’: Jazz Jennings Says She Needs To Be ‘Productive’ To Get Into Harvard.

Before she can attend Harvard, Jazz Jennings must first establish herself to the Ivy League school.

Teaser trailers for the new season of “I Am Jazz” were released online ahead of its broadcast on Tuesday. One of them showed the 21-year-old trans activist discussing a possible internship at her doctor’s office with her parents.

“So, you know, I went to see Dr. Gallagher and I called to follow up, and somehow the conversation came up that for school, I need to have 6 months of productivity — I need to get all these hours to show Harvard that I haven’t been laying on my a— doing nothing,” Jazz tells her parents, Greg and Jeanette, in an exclusive sneak peek released via People.

Her doctor told Jazz that they were actually searching for trans representation in the office, according to Jazz. She went on to say that her doctor offered her a trial internship, and if all went well, she might work there for months before applying to Harvard.

“Working as an intern at Dr. Gallagher’s office would be fantastic. I’m desperate to make this happen since it not only allows me to fulfill my Harvard requirements, but it also allows me to help others by sharing my story and helping them feel at ease as patients. “It’s a win-win situation,” she tells the trailer camera.

Jazz highlighted the importance of proving herself to the Ivy League school before being allowed to handle a full schedule in the forthcoming semester in another teaser video aired by E! News. Jazz had previously decided to postpone college in order to focus on herself.

In a confessional, she adds, “I really, really want to be sitting in a classroom this fall, like this is everything I’ve been waiting for.” “I need to show Harvard that I can handle a full schedule, so I’ll work or volunteer for 40 hours a week to demonstrate my productivity.” In addition to her internship, Jazz said she had to submit a note from her therapist stating that she had been stable for the previous six months and was ready to begin a new academic adventure.

Season 7 of TLC’s “I Am Jazz” starts Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.