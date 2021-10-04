Season 6 Trailer for ‘Billions’: ‘We Won’t Keep You Waiting Long’ [Video].

The much anticipated trailer for Season 6 of “Billions” was released on Twitter on Oct. 2 by the Showtime network.

The network captioned the clip, saying, “Chuck Rhoades and Mike Prince can’t wait to sink their teeth into each other, and we won’t keep you waiting long either,” adding that the new season would premiere in January 2022.

Season 5’s final episode, “No Direction Home,” was released on the same day as the announcement.

The popular drama series follows Chuck Rhoades, an attorney, on his journey through the cutthroat financial sector. Rhoades’ fierce feud with a character named Bobby Axelrod was explored in Season 5.

In the series, Damian Lewis played Axelrod and Paul Giamatti played Rhoades. Maggie Siff, Asia Kate Dillon, Malin kerman, and Condola Rashad also star.

According to the new trailer, Axelrod’s character will not return. “Bobby deserves a proper f***king send-off,” the show’s official Twitter account said. “Best wishes, buddy boy.”

Fans reacted to their favorite character’s departure from the program in a variety of ways.

“Please tell me Damian Lewis will return next season, I’m not ready to say goodbye to Axe,” one fan tweeted, while another penned, “How could you do this to us?” I only watch this show, and now I’ve lost my favorite character.” “I was hoping for more Axe & Wendy, suppose it’s time for Prince & Scooter,” one person remarked.

Corey Stoll’s character, Michael Prince, will be the focus of the next season.

The new season’s logline suggested that Prince will require Rhoades to develop a more sophisticated approach than previously. In the upcoming season, actor Daniel Breaker, who played Prince’s chief of staff, will play a regular role.

The first season of the drama series premiered in January 2016. Lewis appeared in all five seasons of the show. The show is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 89 percent and an IMDb rating of 8.4.

The sixth season of the show will premiere on January 23, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET.