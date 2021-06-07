Season 6 of ‘This Is Us’: Will Kate and Miguel Die at the End of the Show?

Each passing day draws us closer to the beginning of This Is Us Season 6, but fans are still unsure what will happen between Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Miguel (Jon Huertas). The Pearsons’ tale revolves upon these two characters. As the NBC drama enters its last season, many viewers are fearful of the worst. So, will Kate and Miguel die in Season 6 of This Is Us? Thankfully, creator Dan Fogelman teased what to expect recently – here’s what he said.

Why do fans of ‘This Is Us’ believe Kate and Miguel will die in Season 6?

This Is Us routinely jumps to Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) home in the future. The Pearsons gather around Rebecca (Mandy Moore), who appears to be dying, in various flashbacks. Nonetheless, a few key characters have yet to appear.

Kevin, Rebecca, Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), Toby (Chris Sullivan), and Uncle Nicky have all made appearances so far on the NBC series (Griffin Dunne). Then, more recently, This Is Us gave viewers an update on adult Tess (Iantha Richardson), Deja (La Trice Harper), and Annie (Jennifer Morrison) (Iyana Halley).

Nicholas and Frances, Kevin and Madison’s (Caitlin Thompson) twins, also made a brief appearance. Meanwhile, Toby and Kate’s children, Hailey Rose (Adelaide Kane) and Jack (Blake Stadnik), appeared in a far-future timeline as grownups.

Many fans are still curious about Kate, Miguel, Madison, and Malik’s fates (Asante Blackk). However, a fresh flash-forward sequence midway through This Is Us Season 5 reveals at least one more arrival.

