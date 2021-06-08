Season 6 of ‘This Is Us’ will focus on ‘Something Difficult,’ according to creator Dan Fogelman.

The season 5 finale of This Is Us has sparked a lot of discussion among fans. A lot of things happened. Season 6 of the blockbuster NBC drama will feature even more, according to creator Dan Fogelman, including something he describes as “tough.”

[This article includes spoilers for This Is Us Season 5 Episode 16 “Adirondacks.”]

Season 6 of ‘This Is Us’ will have a lot of questions about Kate and Toby to answer.

Dan Fogelman Teases Rebecca’s Next “Big Storyline” in Season 6 of “This Is Us”

The Season 5 conclusion of This Is Us showed Kate (Chrissy Metz) getting ready to marry — what we’re informed is – her boss Phillip (Chris Geere). Kate and Toby (Chris Sullivan) were said to be divorcing after the startling surprise.

Because the show is known for throwing viewers off, the twists are much more surprising.

He told Entertainment Weekly, “It felt really wonderful to us for [Kate’s love after Toby] to be someone who’s been involved in her profession and the cause that she’s genuinely interested in.”

While that doesn’t precisely disclose how things will play out, he did acknowledge the possibility of Kate (or Miguel) dying in the future. According to supporters, this idea explains why they haven’t been seen in the flash-forward.

He told Deadline, “I think we have more surprises and turns in store.” “I don’t think any of them will reach that level of disaster.”

In the most mysterious way possible, Fogelman teased what’s to come.

Chrissy Metz, star of NBC’s “This Is Us,” says she’d be “pissed” if the Season 6 storyline goes as planned.

While viewers process and deconstruct everything that happened in the finale, Fogelman revealed that Geere will be a series regular next season. That doesn’t rule out the possibility of him and Kate getting together, but it does open the door to more speculation.

"I'm with Kevin and…