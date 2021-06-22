Season 6 of ‘This Is Us’: Fans believe Kate will file for divorce from Toby after ‘settling’ in the marriage.

As This Is Us fans wait for the NBC show’s sixth and final season, the theories about Kate Pearson (Chrissy Metz) and Toby Damon (Chris Sullivan) continue to surface. Many people have been wondering how the “KaToby” separation will play out since the season finale confirmed their divorce. Furthermore, some speculate that Kate chose Toby as her partner.

The cast of ‘This Is Us’ knew Kate and Toby weren’t going to make it.

Fans first saw Kate and Toby together during season one. They met at a weight-loss support group and began dating soon after. The pair married in season two. Kate became pregnant with their first child the following year, but she miscarried. However, the couple was determined to try again, and their kid, Jack Pearson-Damon, was born.

Season 6 of ‘This Is Us’: Will Kate and Miguel Die at the End of the Show?

In This Is Us Season 5, Kate and Toby expanded their family by adopting their daughter, Haley Damon. Although they were delighted by the new baby, Toby lost his job due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Nonetheless, the season finale appeared to have a silver lining for the couple when Toby accepted a San Francisco job. Despite the distance from San Francisco to Los Angeles, KaToby agrees to make their marriage work.

At the end of the finale, viewers watched as Kate prepped for her second wedding. While she’s getting ready, her co-worker, Phillip (Chris Geere), is in the next room. Soon, fans discovered Kate is getting married to Phillip, and she and Toby are divorced. In an interview with Glamour, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman says the cast has known about Toby and Kate’s split for several months.

Why ‘This Is Us’ fans think Kate will ask Toby for divorce in season 6

