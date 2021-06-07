Season 6 of ‘Peaky Blinders’: Sophie Rundle Says Goodbye to Ada Shelby, Teases She Won’t Return

Peaky Blinders fans are more enthusiastic than ever to learn what’s in store for Season 6 and when the show will return to Netflix. The showrunners have already began discussing the upcoming season, and the cast is growing thrilled to share it with viewers. However, it appears that the performers are aware that their characters’ days are numbered, as Sophie Rundle, who plays Ada Shelby, sent a heartbreaking farewell to her character on Instagram.

Is Season 6 of ‘Peaky Blinders’ the final season? The showrunners dropped hints.

It’s all over! Season 6 of #PeakyBlinders owes a huge debt of gratitude to the actors and crew. You’ve poured your heart and soul into this one. And it’ll be spectacular…

May 28, 2021 — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder)

Season 6 of ‘Peaky Blinders’: Director Teases Gina Gray is a part of a larger scheme.

With Peaky Blinders Season 6 just around the bend, fans are curious about what’s going on with the show and whether or not this will be its final season. Season 6 will, according to the show’s makers, be the final season. While viewers like the Shelby family and enjoy seeing Cillian Murphy’s portrayal of Thomas Shelby lead his ruthless family to success, the show is coming to an end.

Caryn Mandabach, executive producer of Peaky Blinders, told Deadline, “This final season of our beloved Peaky Blinders is going to be the best one yet.” “Steve’s [Knight] extraordinary ability to foresee world events is only equaled by his ability to turn Tommy Shelby into the most iconic character of our time.”

While the series’ makers had intended for it to go for seven seasons, it appears that coronavirus (COVID-19) has altered their minds. Steven Knight, the show’s creator, had initially planned to end the seventh season with the outbreak of World War II. This would portray the Shelby family as a unit during both World Wars.

Ada Shelby said her goodbyes to Sophie Rundle.