Season 6 of ‘Peaky Blinders’ is being investigated after the crew became enraged over alleged unsafe practices.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is a must-see for Shelby family fans. Thomas Shelby has led his family business through personal and professional upheaval for the previous five seasons of the TV drama, and gang life has nearly killed them all. Filming on the rumored last season is now complete. However, the team seemed to be enraged after production apparently failed to follow coronavirus (COVID-19) procedure. What’s going on is as follows.

Season 6 of ‘Peaky Blinders’ had to make changes owing to the coronavirus.

It’s all over! Season 6 of #PeakyBlinders owes a huge debt of gratitude to the actors and crew. You’ve poured your heart and soul into this one. And it’ll be spectacular…

Peaky Blinders Season 6 has to make big changes, just like other shows in 2020. The show didn’t keep its typical filming schedule due to the pandemic. Not only was scheduling delayed, but the show creators also took the time to fine-tune the scripts.

“It’s given us a chance to go back through the scripts again and really kind of nail it, in a way that … I mean these scripts were so, so good, and now having more time you go ‘what about this or what about that,’” director Anthony Byrne told Digital Spy. “And you go ‘sh*t, that’s a good idea.’”

Now, season 6 has officially finished filming — and fans can’t wait to see the finished product. “It’s a wrap!” the official Peaky Blinders Twitter announced on May 28, 2021. “Huge thanks to the cast and crew of #PeakyBlinders season 6. You’ve poured your heart and soul into this one. And it’s going to be epic.”

Season 6 is under investigation after allegedly breaking coronavirus protocol

While the cast and crew for Peaky Blinders Season 6 had coronavirus safety protocol to follow, it seems some of the protocol didn’t go as planned. The Guardian notes the producers of the show continued filming after one of the staff members working on season 6 in May 2021 had… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.