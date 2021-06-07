Season 6 of ‘Outlander’ will be the shortest yet.

Outlander is returning… in 2022. On June 1, the STARZ series announced the Outlander Season 6 release date and other critical details in honor of World Outlander Day. Not only will the show not return until 2022, but season 6 will also be the shortest season in the show’s history, according to the details.

In 2022, new episodes of ‘Outlander’ will be released.

Outlander began production in Scotland in January 2021, after being delayed by the pandemic. Rather than filming in North Carolina, where the show’s fourth, fifth, and sixth seasons are set, the producers chose to replicate the state near their Scottish film studio.

Jamie and Claire (Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe) will face some formidable foes at Fraser’s Ridge, according to a press release. It read:

“In the sixth season of Outlander, Claire and Jamie continue their quest to defend people they care about as they negotiate the hardships and difficulties of life in colonial America. Creating a house in the New World is no easy task, especially in North Carolina’s vast backcountry – and, perhaps most importantly, during a period of enormous political upheaval.”

According to the press announcement, the debut of Outlander Season 6 will air in “early 2022.” The debut will also be one of the longest in the show’s history, clocking in at 90 minutes.

I mean… Outlander is a television series set in Scotland. https://t.co/zhBY2mnsjh pic.twitter.com/0NJiWqznGv https://t.co/zhBY2mnsjh

February 5, 2021 — Outlander (@Outlander STARZ)

Season 6 of ‘Outlander’ has some ‘very traumatic’ scenes, according to the EP. According to Maril Davis

Season 6 of ‘Outlander’ will only have 8 episodes.

Season 6 will be the shortest season yet, despite having one of the longest Outlander episodes ever. Outlander Season 6 will consist of only eight episodes. There were 16 in the first season. There were 13 episodes in each of the seasons 2, 3, and 4. Season 5 had a total of 12. Executive producer Matthew B. Roberts claimed in a statement that the epidemic is to blame for the abbreviated episode list.

… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.