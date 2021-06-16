Season 6 of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ has two crew members from Season 2.

Both Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White debuted on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 2 and will return for Season 6, which starts on Bravo on Monday, June 28 at 9/8c.

Captain Mark Howard was replaced by Yawn in season one. On season two, White was a deckhand, but she was later elevated to head deckhand. White departed the show and returned to full-time yachting, but Yawn stayed on as the Below Deck Med skipper. Along the process, she obtained numerous qualifications and returned to Below Deck Med as Yawn’s bosun for Season 5. For season 6, White and Yawn return as bosun and captain, respectively, with a fresh crew. But who else was on the second-season crew? And did any of the season 2 yachties return for season 3?

After season 2, three members of the ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ crew returned.

Chef Adam Glick is back for Season 3 of Below Deck Med. After that, he became the crossover chef for Season 1 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. His plot was contentious since he and White had a secret relationship before they boarded the yacht. They tried to keep their relationship a secret until White’s supervisor, bosun Wesley Walton, fell for her. When White became fickle in her affections, Glick became enraged, and he spoiled a guest’s meal by adding onions to a dish when the guest had ordered no onions.

He and White eventually came clean to producers. But Glick had to work extra hard to avoid being fired for the discretion. White ultimately chose to be with Walton and Glick remained salty toward the new couple. Glick returned for his redemption season and excelled. But after a rough season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, he retired from yachting. He now travels in his van with his dog Tex and hosts outdoor cooking events.

