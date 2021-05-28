Season 6 of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ features the most diverse cast in the show’s history.

Since the series began in 2013, the crew of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 is the most diverse bunch of yachties yet.

Captain Sandy Yawn anticipated to see more diversity on the show this season, which features a Black stew and deckhand. In a 2020 interview, Yawn stated, “There is no diversity in yachting.” “How many people of color are on board, and how many women are at the helm?” Bravo and the producers, she said, were responsible for raising awareness about the problem. “The reality is that Bravo has brought this awareness to our profession,” she continues.

Season 6 of ‘Below Deck Med’ features a professional yachtsman and a Miss Universe contender.

Mzi “Zee” Dempers, a deckhand, comes from a family of yachties, and the performance marks his return to the industry. According to his Bravo bio, “after Zee completed his studies in Cape Town, he opted to follow in his brothers’ footsteps and begin a life at sea.” “After finishing his classes, he accepted his first position on deck, but he ran into visa issues that kept him from leaving the country. He is now eager to return to yachting in order to travel the world and learn about different cultures.”

a stew Lexi Wilson is a Bahamas native who came to the United States for education. She competed in the 2013 Miss Universe pageant for the Bahamas and went on to work as a yacht captain.

Paget Berry of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht slams Chef Adam and says she won’t work with him again.

According to Wilson’s Bravo bio, “during her time in Florida, she met a yacht captain who persuaded her to come work as a stewardess on his boat and hasn’t looked back since.” “Even when she’s in uniform, Lexi maintains her glamour and enjoys herself. Lexi joins the crew as the second stew and is known for prioritizing guest service.”

Simone Mashile, a yachtie on the show “Below Deck,” believes the business lacks diversity.

Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach tweeted… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.