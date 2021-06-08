Season 6 Breakout Cast Member on ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Could Be the Next ‘Colin,’ Below Deck Alum Predicts (Exclusive)

The cast of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 may be the craziest and most fun-loving yet, with one crew member in particular poised to become a breakthrough sensation.

Adrienne Gang, a former cast member of Below Deck, recently spoke about the new cast, predicting that fans will fall in love with deckhand Mzi “Zee” Dempers. Gang exclaimed, “Zee is adorable.” “I adore him.” He’s a kind guy. In general, I believe he will be the most likeable character we see this season. Similar to Colin [Macraeseason ]’s on the [Below Deck] Sailing [Yacht]. It’s almost as if he can’t go wrong. He’s just a nice guy.”

Mzi ‘Zee’ Dempers may soon be a member of the ‘Below Deck Colin Club.’

Gang continued praising Dempers, saying, “He’s pleasant and pleasant.” “And it reminds me of a giant teddy bear.” And I believe after we’ve had a couple of seasons when we’ve had folks like that, like Colin [Macy-O’Toole] from Below Deck Med and Colin from the Sailing season, I believe we’re ready for that. Where everyone just says, ‘Wow.’”

“So a number of cast members throughout the seasons, where we see them, virtually unanimously say, ‘awe, we need this man back,’” she continued. Macy-O’Toole was a popular favorite on Below Deck Med for two seasons. On Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Macrae became a breakout star, and fans are clamoring for him to return next season.

Welcome aboard! New season, new crew, new yacht! For a #BelowDeckMed sneak peek, click here, and don’t miss the Season Premiere on June 28 at 9/8c! https://t.co/n85mhEGQRG pic.twitter.com/aO6DQ9TzVH

May 27, 2021 — Bravo (@BravoTV)

Captain Lee chuckles as he considers one crew member with whom he would not work.

Dempers, unlike Macy-O’Toole and Macrae, seem to end up in a boatmance or at the very least a liplock. At one time, he is seen kissing girlfriend Courtney Veale. She was overheard saying she “apparently” kissed Dempers. “We kissed last…,” Veale confesses in a confessional. This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.