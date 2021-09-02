Season 5 of ‘Money Heist’ will be released worldwide on September 3rd.

Season 5 of “Money Heist” will launch on Netflix on Friday. The highly regarded Spanish series’ fifth and final season will be released in two parts, each with five episodes.

The sitcom, popularly known as “La Casa de Papel,” debuted on the streaming network in 2017 and quickly became a worldwide sensation. It presently holds the title of Netflix’s most-watched non-English series. Its fourth season, which launched in April 2020, surpassed all of the previous seasons’ achievements, with over 65 million views globally as of August 2021.

In August 2020, Netflix confirmed that the series would return for a fifth installment. The streaming giant did, however, announce that the upcoming episode of the hit series will be the final one. “We’ve spent over a year thinking about how to split up the band,” series creator Alexa Pina stated at the time. How to tie the Professor up in knots. How to bring several characters into situations that are unreversible. The fifth installment of La Casa de Papel is the result. It’s the most harsh and vicious season of the conflict, but it’s also the most spectacular and exciting.”

As the criminal drama series comes to a close, many fans are curious as to how the show’s makers would wrap things up in light of the events of season 4. Season 5 rumors arose when Netflix released the first teaser for season 5, volume 1, on Aug. 2, which included some Easter eggs and the tagline, “Surrendering is not an option.”

During the credits of the trailer, the resistance anthem “Bella Ciao” was playing. Before the credits, those fighting Berlin and Sergio could be heard singing, making fans wonder if Alicia would be a part of the ensemble. Alicia could possibly be Berlin’s wife, Tatiana, despite the fact that the character was performed by a different actress in the flashbacks.

Season 5 of “Money Heist” will launch globally on Netflix on September 3 at 3 p.m. ET. Season 5, Volume 2 will be available to stream on December 3rd.