Season 5 of ‘Animal Kingdom’ has five questions that need to be answered.

In the Season 5 opener of “Animal Kingdom,” viewers will finally be reunited with the Cody family after two years. Following the suspenseful Season 4 finale, the TNT drama will follow the family as they navigate their lives and illegal activities in the absence of Smurf.

Here are five questions that need to be solved in Season 5 of “Animal Kingdom”:

Why Did Pamela Johnson Get Smurf’s Estate?

Smurf (Ellen Barkin) had a slew of riches she might have passed down to her sons and grandson.

She did, however, entrust everything to Pamela Johnson. J (Finn Cole), Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), and Deran (Jake Weary) have never heard of her and are concerned if she could jeopardize their family’s business goals. Will the Cody brothers find out why Smurf left them out of her will?

Who Will Take Over As Head Of The Cody Family From Smurf?

Now that Smurf is no longer alive, her sons and grandson all believe they have what it takes to succeed her as the Cody family’s leader. When Smurf was imprisoned, she appointed J as the family’s leader and trained him how to administer the household. Each Cody is now determined to prove that they are capable of succeeding her, but how far will they go to become the pack’s leader?

Will Smurf’s absence cause the Cody family to fall apart?

Despite the lads’ complaints about Smurf controlling their life and their part of the loot following heists, they now have no one to operate their family companies.

Even if one of them is able to declare himself the family’s leader, there’s no assurance that the rest of the family will follow suit.

In an interview with Deadline, Executive Producer John Wells teased what’s to come.

“The danger our characters confront every day in this life they’ve chosen is a huge aspect of the Animal Kingdom reality. We aim to keep the viewer guessing while still maintaining a sense of realism in our characters’ environment. There’s a reason it’s named the Animal Kingdom!” Wells clarified the situation.

"No one can live forever, and I believe the writers had an intriguing discussion regarding the family's power dynamics. What happens if the balance of power shifts? What impact did Baz's death have on the family? What would happen if the Cody brothers lost their mother? It will be amazing to see what we come up with.