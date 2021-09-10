Season 5, Episode 23 of ‘My Hero Academia’ is now available to watch online. [Spoilers] How to Watch Online

In “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 23, Re-Destro of the Meta Liberation Army prepares to fight the actual Tomura Shigaraki of the League of Villains (Episode 111).

In other news, the League of Villains has launched a counter-offensive against the Meta Liberation Army.

The promo for “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 23 (Episode 111), titled “Tenko Shimura: Origin,” has been published by Twitter user Atsushi.

According to the spoilers, Shigaraki is thinking about his tragic past while fighting Re-Destro. Meanwhile, Twice discovers Himiko Toga in a bad state. To help her with the blood loss, he’ll clone her.

Skeptic’s puppets attacked Twice and Toga in the previous episode. Twice was shocked to witness the puppets trying to snap Toga’s neck and nearly killing her.

In the upcoming episode, it will be intriguing to watch how Twice will save Toga.

“Twice, Toga was found in a life-threatening scenario. Skeptic and his henchmen are chasing him since he cloned Toga to treat her blood loss. On the other side of the city, a fight breaks out between a massive and stressed Re-Destro and Shigaraki, who is contemplating his past,” according to the Episode 23 synopsis.

Daiki Yamashita portrays Izuku Midoriya, Nobuhiko Okamoto portrays Katsuki Bakugou, Yuuki Kaji portrays Shoto Todoroki, Daichi End portrays Twice, Aoi Yki portrays Tsuyu Asui, Eri Kitamura portrays Mina Ashido, Hiro Shimono portrays Dabi, Hiroshi Kamiya portrays Kojiro Bondo

On Crunchyroll and Funimation Saturday, fans may watch “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 23 (Episode 111) online. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.