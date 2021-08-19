Season 5, Episode 20 of ‘My Hero Academia’ is now available to watch online. [Spoilers] How to Watch Online

A new story arc begins, focusing on the baddies. In “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 20, the My Villain Academia arc puts Shigaraki and the League of Villains front and center (Episode 108).

Gigantomachia appears before the League of Villains in the promo trailer for Episode 20 to determine whether Shigaraki is a worthy successor.

Before face the heroes, the villains have assembled and begun their training.

The forthcoming arc has been described on the official “My Hero Academia” website. The description was translated by Twitter user Atsushi.

The description of the My Villian Academia arc stated, “Instead of focusing on Deku and the others, Shigaraki and the League of Villains will take a major position and become the core of the plot.”

To honor the new arc, the official website also featured a statement from Shigaraki’s voice actor, Kouki Uchiyama.

“I jokingly advised everyone to ‘cheer for the villains, because they are doing it their all to destroy all the heroes’ when the MHA anime first started, but I never dreamed they would have such a fantastic arc for themselves,” Kouki remarked.

The secrets surrounding Shigaraki will be revealed in the new My Villain Academia arc, according to the voice actor.

Earlier today, the official Twitter account for “My Hero Academia” published a new graphic to commemorate the start of the villains’ storyline.

Daiki Yamashita portrays Izuku Midoriya, Nobuhiko Okamoto portrays Katsuki Bakugou, Yuuki Kaji portrays Shoto Todoroki, Daichi End portrays Twice, Aoi Yki portrays Tsuyu Asui, Eri Kitamura portrays Mina Ashido, Hiro Shimono portrays Dabi, Hiroshi Kamiya portrays Kojiro Bondo

On Funimation and Crunchyroll, fans may watch “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 20 (Episode 108) online. This Saturday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.