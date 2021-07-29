Season 5, Episode 18 of ‘My Hero Academia’ is now available to watch online. [Spoilers] How to Watch Online

After supper in the Todoroki household, Izuku Midoriya, popularly known as Deku, is returning to his dorm. Bakugou and Shoto are his companions. Meanwhile, in “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 18, a villain with a vengeance against Endeavor is preparing to strike them (Episode 106).

The synopsis for the forthcoming episode “The Unforgiven” has been revealed by Twitter user Atsushi. According to the episode summary, the heroes will be attacked as they return home by a specific villain.

It remains to be seen whether Deku and his companions can defeat this threat without Endeavor’s assistance.

“Izuku and the others are returning to the dorms after supper at the Todoroki residence. The synopsis for “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 18 reads, “But suddenly a specific individual blocks their way” (Episode 106).

Endeavor looks at Toya’s photograph on the altar in the official promo trailer for the new episode. He is well aware that he has been harsh with his children in order to help them grow into better heroes. Shoto and Natsuo, on the other hand, believe Endeavor is a toxic father.

Shoto, Fuyumi, Deku, and Bakugou are seated at the dining table, discussing the Todoroki family’s history. Endeavor, Deku observes, wants to mend fences with his family and is eager to start over.

The villain keeps a tight eye on Shoto’s older brother Natsuo as he goes out alone in the next scene.

Daiki Yamashita portrays Izuku Midoriya, Nobuhiko Okamoto portrays Katsuki Bakugou, Yuuki Kaji portrays Shoto Todoroki, Daichi End portrays Twice, Aoi Yki portrays Tsuyu Asui, Eri Kitamura portrays Mina Ashido, Hiro Shimono portrays Dabi, Hiroshi Kamiya portrays Kojiro Bondo

On Crunchyroll and Funimation, fans may watch “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 18 (Episode 106) online. On Saturday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.