Season 5, Episode 17 of ‘My Hero Academia’ is now available to watch online. [Spoilers] How to Watch Online

Along with Endeavor, the interns are putting through tremendous hours. Deku, Bakugou, and Shoto also find new things to work on whenever they meet Endeavor during missions. Deku and Bakugou will visit the Todoroki residence in Season 5, Episode 17 (Episode 105) of “My Hero Academia.”

Shoto, Bakugou, and Deku are shown in the promo trailer for Episode 17 in the middle of a mission with Endeavor. They are putting up their best effort and attempting to learn as much as possible.

Deku and Bakugou are invited to dinner by Endeavor. Deku and Bakugou will discover more about Shoto’s problematic family at this point.

Atsushi, a Twitter user, has posted summaries of Season 5, Episode 17 of “My Hero Academia” (Episode 105).

“Todoroki invited Deku and Bakugou to join him, and the three of them are currently interning at Endeavor! They could see the No. 1’s abilities with their own eyes. Then, after patrolling the city for a while, they are welcomed to… the Todoroki household?! Deku and Bakugou will discover more about the family’s troubles while having dinner,” said the first summary of Episode 17.

“In Endeavor’s agency, Izuku and the others are putting in long hours. Then they’re whisked away to the Todoroki residence…?!” The second summary should be read.

Toho Animation published a new trailer for the upcoming film “My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission” on Monday. It depicts the film’s scary villains.

Daiki Yamashita portrays Izuku Midoriya, Nobuhiko Okamoto portrays Katsuki Bakugou, Yuuki Kaji portrays Shoto Todoroki, Daichi End portrays Twice, Aoi Yki portrays Tsuyu Asui, Eri Kitamura portrays Mina Ashido, Hiro Shimono portrays Dabi, Hiroshi Kamiya portrays Kojiro Bondo

On Crunchyroll and Funimation this Saturday, fans may watch “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 17 (Episode 105) online. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.