Season 47 of Saturday Night Live will be hosted by Jason Sudeikis, Kim Kardashian, Owen Wilson, and others.

Kim Kardashian, Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis, and Rami Malek are among the celebrities confirmed to host season 47 of the iconic comedy show “Saturday Night Live.”

On Wednesday, the official Twitter account for “Saturday Night Live” published the names and dates of the couples who will co-host the show. Wilson will make her season debut on Oct. 2 with Kacey Musgraves. On October 9, Kardashian and Halsey will sing together, while Malek will perform with Young Thug on October 16.

Sudeikis, on the other hand, will make his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut on Oct. 23 alongside Brandi Carlile. Sudeikis previously worked as a comedy writer on “SNL” from 2003 to 2005. During his two years on the comedic show, the “Ted Lasso” star penned 37 episodes.

Halsey also expressed her enthusiasm at hosting “SNL” on Twitter on Wednesday. The singer posted a photo of herself wearing a yellow t-shirt with the words “Saturday Night Live” on it, along with the date of her performance with Kardashian.

She captioned the shot, “Back to New York, Saturday night.”

Fans expressed their feelings in the comments area.

“Wow! SNL has done it once more! As you can see from the comments, everyone is quite excited for the Kim K episode! Like no one else, you have your finger on the pulse. “Wonderful job!” exclaimed one of the audience members.

“Kim? I understand. Since Eddie Murphy, it will be their highest-rated show. All of her fans who have never seen the show will do so and tweet about how beautiful she is. Another admirer added, “I never miss an episode, but I’m not looking forward to her monotone all night long.”

Not everyone, however, seemed pleased with Kardashian’s attendance on the show. “Why do we provide platforms to the Kardashians?” one user wondered. What if she says ‘funny?’” “Kim?!,” said another user. Really?! It’s going to be even worse than Elon. I pity the authors who will have to work wonders to make her amusing.”

The NBC network’s “Saturday Night Live” is a comedic television show. Many actors, artists, comedians, and well-known people collaborate on skits based on current events.

The show debuted in 1975 and has featured celebrities such as Seth Meyers, Tom Hanks, Bill Hader, Martin Short, Steve Martin, Michael McKean, and Bob Odenkirk.

Besides the NBC network, the show will be streamed on the Peacock platform.