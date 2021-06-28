Season 4 of ‘Unforgotten’: Release Date, Cast, and Everything Else We Know

On PBS, it’s a summer of mystery. In July, the fourth season of the British drama Unforgotten will air. Detectives Cassie Stuart and Sunny Khan are once again tasked with solving a decades-old crime and bringing justice to the victim. Here’s all we know about the forthcoming season thus far.

Season 4 of 'Unforgotten' begins on PBS on July 11

Season 4 of Unforgotten starts on PBS on Sunday, July 11 at 9 p.m. ET. The fourth season of the show will consist of six hour-long episodes, as in prior seasons. All episodes aired earlier this year on ITV in the U.K.

This time around, DCI Stuart (Nicola Walker) and DI Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) are on the case after a dismembered body is discovered in a scrap metal yard. Evidence suggests the remains have been hidden in a freezer for the past 30 years.

A distinctive tattoo helps the team identify the victim, a young man who vanished in 1990. He may have been the victim of a drunk driving accident, but the driver has lately died, according to the clues. However, four passengers who were also in the car, and they soon become the focus of the investigation.

As Cassie works to uncover the truth, she’s dealing with some difficult personal issues. She is ready to retire, but bureaucratic hurdles make that impossible. She’s also facing challenges with her son, who’s moved back home, and her father, who is in the early stages of dementia.

‘Unforgotten’ cast: Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar return

Both Walker and Bhaskar will be back as Cassie and Sunny for Unforgotten Season 4. Several new faces are also joining the cast, including Susan Lynch as Liz Baildon; Liz White as Fiona Grayson; Phaldut Sharma as Ram Sidhu; and Andy Nyam as Dean Barton.

Liz, Fiona, Ram, and Dean are the four main murder suspects this season. All four are in their late 40s… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.