Season 4 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Why Serena Joy and Fred’s Popularity in Canada Concerns Us Strahovski, Yvonne

Why Serena Joy and Fred’s Popularity in Canada Concerns Us in Season 4 of “The Handmaid’s Tale” Yvonne Strahovski

Serena Joy and Fred Waterford are becoming increasingly famous in The Handmaid’s Tale. The couple has lost their power in Gilead as a result of their confinement. However, in season 4 episode 8, they discover that their renown has expanded beyond Gilead’s boundaries. Serena Joy actress Yvonne Strahovski described why that is such a dreadful concept in a recent interview.

[Warning: This page contains spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4.]

Is Serena from “The Handmaid’s Tale” a good or poor character?

In The Handmaid’s Tale, Serena Joy has proven to be untrustworthy. When she is confronted with any responsibility for her involvement in the construction and maintenance of Gilead, she reverts to her evil techniques to save her skin. In that way, she and Fred are a wonderful combination. They will portray themselves as victims or heroes before admitting to any misconduct. And they’ll constantly claim that God is directing their actions.

The terrifying fact about Gilead is that their methods are effective. Serena Joy is nearly nine months pregnant, and her baby appears to be doing well. Her pregnancy is a validation of Gilead’s methods to improve the birth rate. The infertility crisis that prompted the creation of Gilead is global. And as Fred said in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Episode 8, Gilead is the only place in the world where the birth rate is rising.

Between Serena Joy’s relative fame before Gilead and the couple’s fame post-Gilead, Fred and Serena Joy have become some of Gilead’s most recognizable faces. Because of this, they have fans all around the world.

Yvonne Strahovski was shocked by Serena Joy and Fred’s supporters in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4

After June's testimony in episode 8, Fred and Serena Joy walk out of the court room to find a crowd of supporters waiting for them. Strahovski told The Wrap this