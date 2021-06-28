Season 4 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: How Long Has Nick Been Married?

Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale has been full of reunions, including one between June and Nick. It was a nice moment when they met in season 4 episode 9, “Progress.” The event, however, took a turn when Nick put on a wedding ring in front of June when she wasn’t looking. June hasn’t spent much time outside of Gilead. How long has Nick been married, given this? Details about the timeline were given by a writer/producer for The Handmaid’s Tale.

[Warning: This page includes spoilers for Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale.]

In Season 4 of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” who is Nick married to and when did he remarry?

In season 4 episode 9 of The Handmaid’s Tale, June led Nichole to a safe meeting site. Luke advised that June take Nichole to Nick and beg him to assist them in rescuing Hannah. June agreed, but Nick knew she’d want to know what was going on with her daughter. He arrived with only a few details regarding her whereabouts.

Nick informs June, “Getting her out is impossible.” Regardless of Nick’s pessimism, June and Luke are likely to keep attempting to find her.

After their family reunion, June and Nick said their goodbyes with a passionate kiss. As she walked to her car, Nick told June to try and be happy. And for a fleeting moment, June looked genuinely happy. When she turned around, Nick slipped a wedding ring onto his ring finger. It’s not revealed who he’s married to. But The Handmaid’s Tale writer and producer Eric Tuchman commented on when he tied the knot to Entertainment Weekly. He said:

“I can’t tell you specifically how long he’s been married. There’s been some time, a few months, that have passed since the end of episode 3 when they last met, to now in episode 9. I do hope people will gasp a bit when Nick slides on that wedding ring. The thing is, of course he got married in Gilead. Nick is probably top of the list of most eligible commanders. He’s a power player on the rise. He’s a handsome man of mystery. And… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.