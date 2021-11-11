Season 4 of Selena Gomez’s ‘Selena + Chef’ has been renewed: ‘I’m hoping my abilities have improved.’

Selena Gomez’s HBO Max’s culinary show, “Selena + Chef,” has been renewed for a fourth season, with a release date scheduled for next year.

Season 4 of the show will be set at a beach house, where the former Disney star will continue to learn how to create various delicacies with the help of celebrity chefs. In the fourth season, each chef will promote a food-related charity in each episode, like in the previous three seasons.

“I’m looking forward to another season in the kitchen with some of the top chefs in the world.” I’m hoping that my abilities have improved. More importantly, we’ve been able to raise money for some amazing charities,” Gomez added in a statement shared with ET by HBO Max.

The series has raised $400,000 for 26 charity groups thus far.

Jennifer O’Connell, HBO Max’s Executive Vice President of Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family, said in a statement published by ET, “We are happy to continue this wonderful series for season four and even more excited to take it to a new environment.” “The beach atmosphere will definitely elevate it, and we can’t wait to see what Selena and the chefs come up with next!” Since its debut in August 2020, “Selena + Chef” has included Candice Kumai, Daniel Holzman, Jon & Vinny, Ludo Lefebvre, Nancy Silverton, Nyesha Arrington, Angelo Sosa, Antonia Lofaso, Roy Choi, and Tanya Holland, among others.

Gomez, along with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman of Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation, is one of the show’s executive producers. Leah Hariton and Melissa Stokes are the showrunners for the series.

The streamer debuted the trailer for the third season of the series in October.

“I’m back and I’m blonde,” the 29-year-old former child actor says in the clip.

“In the last two seasons, I’ve learned a lot about cooking, but I’m discovering I’ve barely scratched the surface.” So, with the support of my pals, I’m continuing my lessons,” she explains.

Chefs Jamie Oliver, Sophia Roe, Esther Choi, and Gabe Kennedy will star in the final four episodes of season three, which will premiere on Thursday.