Season 4 of NBC’s Manifest has been canceled; here’s why it might be picked up by another network.

NBC has decided to cancel Manifest after leaving viewers in the dark for nearly a week. The thriller about a missing plane aired on the network for three seasons, with the season 3 finale airing on Thursday, June 10. Unfortunately, without a fourth season, Manifest will leave many unsolved issues.

Given the show’s popularity among NBC’s titles, fans and cast members of Manifest have expressed their sadness over the cancellation. Will their cries for help be enough to salvage Montego Air Flight 828’s story? Here’s why Season 4 of Manifest could air on a different network or streaming service.

Why was ‘Manifest’ canceled by NBC?

According to Deadline, Manifest was the most popular among NBC’s bubble series, which are shows that have yet to be renewed or cancelled. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Debris, and Good Girls were the network’s other bubble shows. Zoey and Debris have already been canceled by NBC, but the fate of Good Girls is still up in the air.

Why did NBC cancel Manifest if it got such a good rating? The network did not give a reason for the cancellation, however it could be due to low ratings. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Manifest had 10 million viewers in its first season, but by the third season, it had decreased to a shocking three million viewers per episode. That difference, as The Hollywood Reporter put it, is “the kind of severe ratings slide a show normally can’t pull out of.”

Creator Jeff Rake and the cast want to save the show

When news of the cancelation broke, “#SaveManifest” began trending on Twitter. Many cast members participated in the hashtag, including Luna Blaise, Josh Dallas, Parveen Kaur, and JR Ramirez.

“In my feels tonight from all the love and support. #savemanifest,” Blaise wrote.

“I have some thoughts but in the meantime… #SaveManifest,” Kaur added.

Show creator Jeff Rake also wrote a thank you… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.