Season 4 of ‘Manifest’ has been renewed by Netflix for a fourth season after being canceled by NBC.

“Manifest” will return for a final season to provide the satisfying conclusion that its fans have been waiting for.

After being canceled at NBC, Netflix announced on Twitter on Saturday that the supernatural drama series produced by Jeff Rake had been renewed for Season 4.

The streaming service tweeted, “Couldn’t let a day as significant as today go unnoticed.” “Only on Netflix, Manifest will return for a super-sized fourth and final season!”

The revelation was announced on Aug. 28, an unofficial holiday for “Manifest” fans because the show’s concept revolves around Flight 828 and its passengers, who suddenly vanished for more than five years without aging, according to E! News.

Fans of “Manifest” flocked to social media to express their delight at the news of the renewal, but some said they had hoped for additional seasons.

“I saw this coming a long time ago! Only three more seasons would have been nice, but thank you, @Netflix. Best wishes to the actors and crew!” one of the fans said on Twitter.

“Is this the final season? [I] thought there was a six-year plan in place until 2024. Another person wrote, “Things are going to have to be hurried up now to the future because the entire series depends on them getting past the death date of June 2024.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Netflix announced that Season 4 of “Manifest” will consist of 20 episodes, “bringing the saga of the passengers of Flight 828 to a close.” However, there has yet to be a release date confirmed.

“What began as a fantasy flight deep within my imagination has blossomed into a once-in-a-lifetime jet engine journey. Rake, the series’ creator, showrunner, and executive producer, said in a statement to ET, “Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this narrative, its characters, and the team that work so hard to bring it all to life.”

“That we will be able to reward the fans with the ending they deserve moves me enormously,” he concluded. Thank you, Netflix, Warner Bros., and, of course, the fans, on behalf of the cast, crew, writers, directors, and producers. You were the one who did it.”

Rake also tweeted about the good news, adding, “SAVED!” Who was it that did this? YOU were the one who did it.”

The cast of “Manifest” also took to social media to thank their fans for voting for a fourth and final season on Netflix, thanking them for their support.

