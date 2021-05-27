Season 4 of ‘Cobra Kai’: Who Was Terry Silver in ‘Karate Kid III’?

In Cobra Kai Season 4, Thomas Ian Griffith will resume his role as Terry Silver, according to Netflix. Fans of the Karate Kid have been waiting for this news for a long time. But if you don’t know the entire film trilogy by heart, you might be wondering what the fuss is about Terry Silver. is here to help.

In ‘The Karate Kid Part III,’ Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver.

The Karate Kid Part III was not a very well-received installment in the franchise. Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) are sent back in time by the film’s writer. Director John G. Avildsen wanted Daniel to die at the end when the studio said no, but they also said no.

In Karate Kid Part II, history repeats again when Daniel and Miyagi return from Okinawa. After winning the All Valley Karate Tournament, a shamed John Kreese (Martin Kove) seeks vengeance on Daniel and Miyagi. As a result, he turns to Terry Silver (Grifffith), his Vietnam battle comrade and ultimate 1980s evil. He’s wealthy, he’s dumping dangerous trash, and he’s devised the ideal strategy for capturing Daniel.

Is Season 4 of ‘Cobra Kai’ in the works?

Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan), a new contender, wants Daniel to defend his title. Miyagi refuses to train Daniel because he does not believe this is an useful use of Karate. Daniel is offered Cobra Kai training by Silver, but it’s all a deception. He’s actually working for Kreese and Barnes to set up a trap for Daniel.

Terry Silver has already been mentioned in ‘Cobra Kai.’

Silver was stated by Cobra Kai in season one. They reference Silver’s 1989 prohibition when Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) requests the board to reinstate Cobra Kai in the All Valley Karate Tournament. Because Silver was not in Karate Kid III, Johnny has no idea who he is.

Daniel… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.