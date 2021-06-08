Season 4 of ‘Cobra Kai,’ according to Ralph Macchio, will be less violent.

The Karate Kid films were always PG-13. If Cobra Kai were a movie, it would most likely be rated PG-13. Keep in mind that practically every episode features a battle. Only a few battles were featured in each film. So, by its very nature, the program is more brutal than the movies, and in Cobra Kai Season 4, star/executive producer Ralph Macchio is eager to tone it down.

[Warning: This article contains some spoilers for Cobra Kai Seasons 1-3 battles.]

On Jan. 28, Macchio was a guest on Sway’s podcast. Following the release of season 3 on Netflix, Macchio believed it was time to tone down the brutality on Cobra Kai.

In season three of ‘Cobra Kai,’ what happens?

Season 3 of Cobra Kai begins off where season 2 left off, with a massive high school brawl. Miguel (Xolo Mariduea) was knocked out and had a fractured back as a result of the battle. Miguel spent Season 3 relearning how to walk before returning to his Karate training. The Cobra Kai pupils attacked Miyagi-Do in the LaRusso household at the end of Season 3. Macchio, as a parent, is putting his foot down.

Season 4 of ‘Cobra Kai’: Who Was Terry Silver in ‘Karate Kid III’?

Macchio told Sway, “It’s quite brutal, more brutal than I was expected.” “I believe there will be a movement in some of it, not away from it, but a little less crime with no consequences.”

Ralph Macchio communicated his concern to the developers of ‘Cobra Kai.’

Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, the creators of Cobra Kai, courted Macchio to reprise his signature Karate Kid role in 2018. Season 4 began filming in January and ended in April, so Macchio may have already discussed this with Sway by the time he spoke with him. He used a metaphor to explain how Season 4 might… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.