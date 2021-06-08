Season 4 of ‘A Million Little Things’: When Will It Be Released and Who Will Return?

With Season 3 of A Million Little Things coming to a close on June 9, 2021, fans are eagerly anticipating Season 4. Will Delilah Dixon (Stephanie Szostak) be able to return home permanently from France? Is Alan (Terry Chen) returning for Season 4 or has his relationship with Katherine Saville (Grace Park) come to an end? Find out when A Million Little Things Season 4 will air and who will be returning in the fall of 2021.

Where can I find a copy of ‘A Million Little Things’?

Season 3 of A Million Little Things airs on ABC on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST. The show will also be available to stream on Hulu at 3 a.m. EST the following day. Hulu has all of the A Million Little Things episodes from seasons 1 through 3 available for binge-watching.

Season 4 premiere date for ‘A Million Little Things’

On May 14, 2021, ABC renewed A Million Little Things for a fourth season. On Wednesday, at 10 p.m. EST, the show will return to the ABC schedule. Seasons 1 and 2 of the show debuted on September 26, 2018 and again in 2019. The family drama premiered on Nov. 19, 2020; nevertheless, the season was unusual for many shows, as production was hampered by the coronavirus (COVID-19). Furthermore, due to the worldwide pandemic, Season 3 got off to a late start. If all goes according to plan, A Million Little Things Season 4 will be released on September 29, 2021. However, as of the publication of this article, ABC had not scheduled an official season 4 release date.

Is Delilah still appearing on ‘A Million Little Things’?

