Season 3 of ‘You’: Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know About the Series

With its third season, “You” is set to steal your sleep once more. After a tumultuous Season 2, Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn come back to cause even more devastation in each other’s lives.

Joe, played by Penn Badgley, met his perfect match in Victoria Pedretti’s Love Quinn, who is as as dark and twisted as he is, in Season 2. Joe and Love are intending to move to the suburbs after he finds out she is pregnant with his baby, it was disclosed towards the end of the season.

Meanwhile, the “Gossip Girl” star hinted that Joe’s connection with Love won’t stop him from pursuing a new passion, which was hinted at in Season 2 with Michaela McManus’ entrance.

Badgley told TVLine, “It’s absolutely a hazardous cycle.” “It’s like old patterns and habits,” says the narrator. As we grow older, we become more aware of them, and we often discover that they are quite difficult to break. Perhaps that’s what we’re witnessing with him? His current cycle is particularly dreadful. In terms of technique, he has progressed. Yes, he intended to kill Love, but he changed his mind when she informed him that she was expecting a child. He said, “I have no idea what’s in store there.”

“They’re not soulmates,” says the narrator. “At the conclusion [of Season 2], he’s terrified of her,” Badgley teased about Joe and Love’s Season 3 adventure. He explained, “Basically, it’s set up for Season 3 in a way where they’d be each other’s arch-nemesis.”

“Does he have it in him, in that he’s a human being?” he continued when questioned about the couple’s path into parenting. Is that even possible? Sure. And if there’s one thing that can transform a person, it’s becoming a parent. However, I don’t believe Joe can or should change. I have no idea whether he will change.”

According to US Magazine, Jack Fisher will play Young Joe, which means fans will discover more about his boyhood.

In terms of the rest of the cast, Michaela McManus will reprise her role as Joe’s new obsession and next-door neighbor. Love’s mother, Saffron Burrows, has been promoted to a series regular.

Along with Badgley and Pedretti, Scott Speedman, Travis Van Winkle, Shalita Grant, Shannon Chan-Kent, Ben Mehl, Chris O’Shea, Christopher Sean, Bryan Safi, Mackenzie Astin, Ayelet Zurer, Jack Fisher, and Mauricio Lara are scheduled to appear.