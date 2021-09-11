Season 3 of Sex Education has a release date, a cast, a plot, and a new trailer.

Sex Education, Netflix’s blockbuster show, will return for a third season next week.

A new trailer for Moordale High School has been released, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect.

While the series centers on Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student, the third season will also include stories concerning Eric, Adam, and Maeve.

When will the third season of Sex Education be released?

On September 17, the third season of Sex Education will premiere at 8 a.m.

Netflix will have all of the episodes available.

Sex Education spoilers and plot

We’ll see Otis enjoying casual sex while still having feelings for Maeve, according to Netflix.

Meanwhile, Eric and Adam have married, and Jean is expecting a child.

Hope, the new headteacher, strives to restore Moordale to its former glory, as Aimee learns feminism, Jackson develops feelings for her, and a missed voicemail looms.

Sex Education has a new trailer.

On Tuesday, September 7, a new trailer for the third season was released on YouTube.

The two-minute teaser shows Maeve and Otis growing closer, Adam and Eric taking their relationship to the next level, old sex education sessions, and Aimee and Maeve falling out, as well as new headteacher Hope vowing to bring Moordale “back on track.”

Season 3 cast of Sex Education

Jemima Kirke, who starred in the film Girls, has joined the cast of Sex Education season 3 as Hope, the new headmistress of Moordale High.

As the more successful sibling of sacked headteacher Mr Groff, Liverpool actor Jason Isaacs joins the cast.

Otis (Asa Butterfield), Maeve (Emma Mackey), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), Jean (Gillian Anderson), Adam (Connor Swindells), Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood), and Jackson (Aimee Lou Wood) are among the other cast members (Kedar Williams-Stirling).

Olivia (Simone Ashley) was featured in the new trailer alongside Tanya Reynolds (Lily), Ruby (Mini Keene), Anwar (Chaneil Kular), Ola (Patricia Allison), Ola’s father Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt), Maureen (Samantha Spiro), Miss Sands (Rakhee Thakrar), and Mr Hendricks, despite being cast as a lead in season 2 of Bridgerton (Jim Howick).