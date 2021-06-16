Season 3 of ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ is set to be explosive, with a new couple, family fallouts, and struggles. Co-Parenting

Love & Marriage: Huntsville, an OWN smash reality series, is returning for a second season. Melody and Martell Holt’s marriage fell apart owing to Martell’s infidelity, as fans watched. The breakup had an impact on their friends, who were torn between which side to support. Season 3 will depict the aftermath of the Holts’ divorce, as well as additional Scott family conflict and the introduction of new character members.

The drama surrounding Martell and Melody Holt’s divorce is only beginning.

The Holts are no longer married. Martell confirmed speculations that his longtime mistress, Arionne Curry, was expecting their child last season. Martell and Curry’s son Knox was born in December 2020, according to Original Straight No Chaser, barely one year after Martell and Melody’s fourth kid was born.

Now that their joint ventures have been dissolved, the Holts are focusing on creating their separate company reputations in season 3. They also have to co-parent their children in a peaceful manner.

‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’: Martell and Melody Holt’s Divorce Settlement Revealed

Melody is jumping headfirst into her entertainment career with music and acting, while also teaching up-and-coming real estate professionals. She also continues to split her time between Atlanta and Huntsville. Martell remains in the real estate industry as well, but it’s unclear from the teaser in what capacity.

The drama between the Holt’s is far from over. Melody has been open about feeling Martell has lacked in supporting their children and keeping up with their custody arrangement. Martell also appears to be bitter about the split and continuing his smear campaign of Melody. In one scene of the trailer, Martell slams Melody about her not being able to build homes.

The Holts will also introduce a new couple, Tiffany and Louis Whitlow, who will force the friend group to be more honest with one another.

The Scotts are thriving in business but struggling personally

Business is booming… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.